The Eugenics Crusade, on PBS’s The American Experience

I and a large number of my smart and thoughtful colleagues are part of the latest episode of the PBS series The American Experience. This show is, “The Eugenics Crusade.” I’ve seen about half of it and it’s very well done. Television worth watching and getting outraged about!

It airs tonight, Oct. 16, 2018, at 9 pm Eastern and Pacific/8 Central on your local PBS station!

https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/films/eugenics-crusade/

