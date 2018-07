I’m excited to learn that the entire 15-year back-catalog of the quirky and wonderful The Believer magazine is now online with no paywall. Here’s one of my favorite creative nonfiction pieces, written on the plane home from Quito in 2004. https://believermag.com/reptile-galapagos-tortoise/

